Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.86.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Empire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Empire alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Empire

Empire Trading Up 0.1 %

Empire Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$46.11 on Thursday. Empire has a 1-year low of C$31.50 and a 1-year high of C$49.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$240,715.84. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.11, for a total transaction of C$33,832.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,459 shares of company stock valued at $961,651. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.