EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in EnerSys by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Down 3.9 %

ENS stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.66. 7,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

