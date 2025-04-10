Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. 386,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Enovis has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

About Enovis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,348 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,216 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,470,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,409,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,339,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

