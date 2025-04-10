Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ENOV stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. 386,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Enovis has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
