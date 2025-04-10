Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.23. Enovix shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 1,716,063 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Enovix Trading Down 14.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 102,452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enovix by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 199,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

