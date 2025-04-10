EnRich Financial Partners LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.