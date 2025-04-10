EnRich Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VUG stock opened at $367.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

