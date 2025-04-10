Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 173,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 56,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Entergy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

