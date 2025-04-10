Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $66,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

