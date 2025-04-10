Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Equals Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Equals Group Price Performance

EQLS remained flat at GBX 139.50 ($1.78) during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,607,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Equals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.14. The stock has a market cap of £265.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Equals Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share. This is a boost from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Equals Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc is an AIM-listed fintech founded in 2005 and listed in 2014 that develops and sells scalable payment platforms to enable organisations and individuals to move and easily manage their money flows through its payment and card products.

Its core brands are:

Equals Money – an international, domestic and card payment platform delivering corporate payments solutions from FX to expense management.

