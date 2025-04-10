Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 5.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 3,857,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,189,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,999,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,540,000 after buying an additional 8,949,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,626,000 after buying an additional 236,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,160,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 750,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,029,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,008,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,437 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

