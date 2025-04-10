Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 25,041,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 67,714,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Ethernity Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £414,841.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.12.

About Ethernity Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.