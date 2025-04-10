Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). 42,064,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
