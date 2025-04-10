Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.63). Approximately 42,064,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £218.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,610.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,240.39). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

