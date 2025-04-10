Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.62). 42,064,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £218.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.29.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

