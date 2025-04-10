EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EZPW. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $831.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,002,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 310,706 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EZCORP by 1,699.2% during the 4th quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,246,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 1,177,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 231,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,022,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

