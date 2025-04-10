F M Investments LLC Purchases 18,376 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

BX stock opened at $137.94 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.68%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

