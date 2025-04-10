F M Investments LLC Sells 85,443 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

F M Investments LLC cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,443 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $554,572.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,548.16. The trade was a 28.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,767.41. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

