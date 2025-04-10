F M Investments LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

F M Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $751.61 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $840.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $826.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

