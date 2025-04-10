F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

FNB traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 1,577,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305,826 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $308,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,266,000 after buying an additional 278,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,736 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

