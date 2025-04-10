Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing Sells 2,956 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,855.60. The stock had a trading volume of 191,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,276. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,812.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,982.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,131.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

