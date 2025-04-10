Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.58.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $561.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $613.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

