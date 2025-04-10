Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 13,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.