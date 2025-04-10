Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 44,500 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,356,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,250. This trade represents a 49.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $208,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,110.94. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,997 over the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

