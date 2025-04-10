Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 10th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, and Norfolk Southern are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory of fertilizers held by producers, traders, or retailers to meet ongoing agricultural demand. These stocks are crucial for smoothing supply across seasonal fluctuations and can also denote publicly traded companies in the fertilizer industry, whose shares may be influenced by changes in global agricultural needs, commodity prices, and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded down $5.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,906. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,520,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024,917. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.48. 2,958,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $88.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 6,568,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,631,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $8.55 on Thursday, hitting $213.47. 580,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,296. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.59 and its 200 day moving average is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60.

