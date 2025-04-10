Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Insider Purchases £8,303 in Stock

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) insider Milyae Park bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,303 ($10,609.51).
Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of FEV traded up GBX 20.75 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 364.25 ($4.65). 2,707,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,816. Fidelity European Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412.50 ($5.27). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 371.39.
Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.
About Fidelity European Trust
Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.
The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.
