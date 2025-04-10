Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Insider Purchases £8,303 in Stock

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) insider Milyae Park bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,303 ($10,609.51).

Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of FEV traded up GBX 20.75 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 364.25 ($4.65). 2,707,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,816. Fidelity European Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412.50 ($5.27). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 371.39.

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

About Fidelity European Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

