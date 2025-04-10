FIL Ltd Has $96.37 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 322.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556,619 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $96,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

