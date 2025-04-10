Financial Survey: Click (NASDAQ:CLIK) versus Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Click (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Click and Korn Ferry”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Click $6.05 million 8.10 N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry $2.74 billion 1.21 $169.15 million $4.65 13.83

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than Click.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.8% of Korn Ferry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Korn Ferry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Click and Korn Ferry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Click N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry 9.03% 14.27% 7.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Click and Korn Ferry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Click 0 0 0 0 0.00 Korn Ferry 0 1 2 0 2.67

Korn Ferry has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Korn Ferry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than Click.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Click on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Click

We are a human resources solutions provider, specializing in offering comprehensive human resources solutions in three principal sectors, namely (i) professional solution services, (ii) nursing solution services, and (iii) logistics and other solution services. We primarily focused on talent sourcing and the provision of temporary and permanent personnel to customers. Our primary market is in Hong Kong and our diverse clientele includes accounting and professional firms, Hong Kong listed companies, nursing homes, individual patients, logistics companies and warehouses. We specialize primarily in placing professional accountants and company secretaries, registered nurses and healthcare workers as well as other blue-collar workers, for direct hire and contract staffing roles. — Revenue increased by approximately $1.5 million or 36.1% from $4.2 million in FY2022 to $5.7 million in FY2023 which was mainly attributable to (i) increase in revenue from professional solution services by approximately $1.1 million or 112.5%; (ii) increase in revenue from logistic and other solution services by approximately $0.6 million or 47.2%; countered by (iii) slight decrease in revenue from nursing solution services by approximately $0.2 million or 8.5%. The increase in total revenue in FY2023 was largely driven by the professional solution services segment which represents services provided directly by our in-house employees rather than services provided by independent contractors from our talent pool as in nursing solution services and logistic and other services segments. Professional solution services provided by our Group include (i) the secondment of senior executives such as CFOs and company secretaries to perform compliance, financial reporting and financial management functions for customers; (ii) the provision of accounting and audit professionals to perform audit work under the instruction of Certified Public Accountant firms; and (iii) the provision of corporate finance experts to assist in drafting of documents including circulars, announcements and others for Hong Kong listed companies and listing documents for private companies planning to go public. Our principal executive office is located at Unit 709, 7/F., Ocean Centre, 5 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Our registered office in the British Virgin Islands is located at the office of Corporate Registrations Limited, Sea Meadow House (P.O. Box 116), Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Our agent for service of process in the U.S. is Cogency Global Inc., located at 122 East 42nd Street, 18th Floor New York, NY.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

