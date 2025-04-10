Financial Survey: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) versus Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Free Report) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and TotalEnergies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies $195.61 billion 0.70 $15.76 billion $6.66 8.54

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.5% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies 7.34% 15.22% 6.45%

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Group and TotalEnergies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 TotalEnergies 0 6 3 3 2.75

TotalEnergies has a consensus target price of $72.42, suggesting a potential upside of 27.35%. Given TotalEnergies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Atlas Energy Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

