First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FCAP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.53. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,824,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

