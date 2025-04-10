First Foundation Advisors Acquires 3,246 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,885 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,312,000 after acquiring an additional 841,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.27. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.62.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

