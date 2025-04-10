First Foundation Advisors Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,146,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.62.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

