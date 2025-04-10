First Foundation Advisors Buys 41,428 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $62,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 8.4 %

GSLC stock opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.