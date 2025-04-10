First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 566,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.31 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

