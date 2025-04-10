First Foundation Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.45. 1,635,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.