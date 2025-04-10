First Foundation Advisors Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 252,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $147.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

