First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,675,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,195 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,432,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,492,000 after purchasing an additional 171,748 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,003,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790,078 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 598,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 829,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 145,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.18 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,300.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

