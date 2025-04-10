First Foundation Advisors Has $13.20 Million Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

