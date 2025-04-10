First Foundation Advisors Has $18.09 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,460 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after buying an additional 1,187,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after acquiring an additional 265,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,544,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

