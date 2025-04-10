First Foundation Advisors Has $4.33 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 93,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

