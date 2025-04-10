First Foundation Advisors Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $294,785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $95,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $211.86 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.97.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

