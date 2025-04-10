First Foundation Advisors Has $4.75 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $211.86 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.52.

View Our Latest Report on VEEV

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.