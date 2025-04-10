First Foundation Advisors Has $67.35 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 958,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

