First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,470 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 427,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.35.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $592.84 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $542.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

