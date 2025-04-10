First Foundation Advisors Sells 152,053 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,053 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $33,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 195,412 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,894,000 after buying an additional 154,087 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,434,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,475,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PWZ stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

