First Foundation Advisors Sells 537 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,725,000 after purchasing an additional 212,267 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,146,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 9.5 %

IWP opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.