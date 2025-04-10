First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,826 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 373,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 9.4 %

INBK opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $221.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.52. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

