First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,068,688.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

