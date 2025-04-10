First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Purchases £50,000 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 1,000,000 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,889.60).

Charles Cannon Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 1,500,000 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($115,001.28).

First Tin Trading Down 2.2 %

LON:1SN opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.74. First Tin Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -550.40 and a beta of 1.41.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin ( LON:1SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

