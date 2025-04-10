First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.49 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 534785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,987,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

