First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.49 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 534785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
