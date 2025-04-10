Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 108321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Firstsun Capital Bancorp

In other Firstsun Capital Bancorp news, insider Mollie H. Carter acquired 1,025,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $38,003,177.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,700,490. This represents a -285.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,816,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

